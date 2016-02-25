FRANKFURT Feb 25 German financial watchdog
Bafin has closed special audits on Deutsche Bank and
will take no further action against the lender for its role in
the interest rate rigging and precious metals price fixing
scandals as well as a derivatives trade with Italy's Monte dei
Paschi.
"Bafin does not see the need to take further action against
the bank or former and current members of the management board
with respect to the closed special audits," Deutsche Bank said
in a statement on Thursday.
The regulator cited changes that Deutsche Bank has already
implemented or planned to redress its shortcomings as the reason
for its decision, Deutsche Bank said.
Bafin confirmed that it has closed the special audits but
declined to comment on details.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)