BERLIN, Sept 28 The German Finance Ministry on
Wednesday denied a newspaper report that the government was
working on a rescue plan for Deutsche Bank in case
the lender would be unable to raise capital to pay for costly
litigation.
"This report is false," spokeswoman Nadine Kalwey wrote in
an emailed statement. "The federal government is preparing no
rescue plans. There is no reason for such speculation. The bank
has said that clearly."
Weekly newspaper Die Zeit reported that the rescue plans
would enable Deutsche Bank to sell assets to other lenders at
prices that would ease the strain on the lender, reducing the
burden on the bank.
Chief Executive John Cryan told German daily Bild on
Wednesday that he had never asked for support from the
government.
