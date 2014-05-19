(Adds context, background)
By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is set to price its
much-anticipated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) transaction on Tuesday
during European hours after it began marketing the
triple-currency deal at attractive levels.
The dollar-denominated Reg S only perpetual non-call
six-year is being marketed at 6.625%, the euro perpetual NC
eight-year at 6.375% and the sterling denominated perpetual NC
12-year at 7.5%, sources close to the deal said.
The ground-breaking inaugural AT1 trade by the German lender
is expected to raise at least 3bn-equivalent, and all three
tranches are likely to price at tighter levels than the initial
price thoughts.
The bank announced plans to raise 8bn in new equity capital
over the weekend and sources with knowledge of the deal said
that the book sizes for all three tranches were oversubscribed
as they were passed over to Asia's Tuesday session.
The books are expected to close in Europe's morning, with
pricing before London trading closes on Tuesday.
News of Deutsche's equity raise - 6.3bn in a rights issue
in June and 1.75bn from the Qatar royal family - will boost its
additional common equity Tier 1 (on a Basel 3 fully loaded
bases) to around 11.8% from 9.5% in the first quarter.
News of the capital raise will be a huge boost to pricing
strength on the AT1s and on Monday caused its dollar bonds to
outperform other financial institution Yankee bonds.
"Deutsche bonds have done phenomenally well in the last few
trading days," said one syndicate manager in the US.
Its dollar subordinated 4.296% 15 non-call 10 2028s were
trading 12bp tighter on Monday, at around Treasuries plus
205bp/210bp.
Although none of the pending AT1s from Deutsche will be
offered to US domiciled investors, bankers in the US are closely
watching the Reg S dollar tranche.
"If Deutsche's Reg S perp NC 6 comes at or through 6.5% it
will be a pretty reasonable outcome for them," said a FIG
banker.
Deutsche is expected to follow with a 144a documentation AT1
at some point.
