NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - Order books on Deutsche Bank's
Additional Tier 1 deal will close during European market hours
on Tuesday, and the trade will price on the same day, according
to multiple sources.
The order books are already multiple times oversubscribed,
sources said.
Deutsche Bank set initial guidance of 6.625% for the dollar
perpetual non-call 6-year, 6.375% for the euro perpetual
non-call 8-year and 7.5% for the sterling perpetual non-call
12-year.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Writing by Alex Chambers,
Editing by Marc Carnegie)