FRANKFURT Feb 12 Deutsche Bank will
buy back more than $5 billion in senior debt, it said in a
statement on Friday.
The lender said it would launch a tender for euro
denominated unsecured bonds worth 3 billion euros ($3.38
billion) and a tender for dollar denominated bonds worth $2
billion.
"The Bank's strong liquidity position allows it to
repurchase these securities without any corresponding change to
its 2016 funding plan", Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)