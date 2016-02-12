FRANKFURT Feb 12 Deutsche Bank will buy back more than $5 billion in senior debt, it said in a statement on Friday.

The lender said it would launch a tender for euro denominated unsecured bonds worth 3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) and a tender for dollar denominated bonds worth $2 billion.

"The Bank's strong liquidity position allows it to repurchase these securities without any corresponding change to its 2016 funding plan", Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8873 euros)