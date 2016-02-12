BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 12 Deutsche Bank will buy back more than $5 billion in senior debt, it said in a statement on Friday.
The lender said it would launch a tender for euro denominated unsecured bonds worth 3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) and a tender for dollar denominated bonds worth $2 billion.
"The Bank's strong liquidity position allows it to repurchase these securities without any corresponding change to its 2016 funding plan", Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
* Westlake Chemical Corp - CEO Albert Chao 's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $7 million in 2015 - sec filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oIP9Q3) Further company coverage: