* Deutsche Tier 2 a crucial step in AT1 comeback
* New bond issue expected to come at attractive level
* ECB QE helps sub market revival
By Helene Durand
LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is hoping to sell its
first subordinated bond issue of 2016 next week, providing what
will be the first test of investor appetite for its riskier
bonds since a savage sell-off of its debt in February.
The Tier 2 trade will be key for a bank that has been locked
out of the subordinated debt market since the beginning of the
year and has yet to make a dent in the 2bn-3bn of capital
instruments it needs to raise in 2016.
A successful outcome could also facilitate Deutsche's return
to the Additional Tier 1 bond market after concerns around the
bank's ability to pay coupons on its AT1 debt sent the price of
its subordinated debt on a downward spiral.
"It is important for them to show that they have access to
the market. It is also one of the steps investors will want to
see before Deutsche Bank can do any Additional Tier 1," said
Gildas Surry, partner and senior analyst at Axiom Alternative
Investments.
While Deutsche's CEO, John Cryan, heavily criticised the
instruments during and after the February sell-off, the bank's
CFO, Marcus Schenck, was clear on an investor conference call
last week that they remained part of his plans.
"Whilst we are under no pressure to issue AT1 paper in the
near future or, to be precise, we can easily wait more than a
year or so, we definitely view this as a tool that is part of
our funding toolbox," he told investors.
"Regulators want banks to use such an instrument."
The road to recovery is still a long one for the bank,
though. While Deutsche's AT1 debt has since recovered some of
its lost ground, the bonds are still quoted in the low 80s,
according to Eikon prices.
NOTHING LEFT TO CHANCE
By raising Tier 2 first, Deutsche is playing it safe. Unlike
with AT1s, coupons on Tier 2 bonds cannot be skipped and there
are no triggers than can lead to automatic losses.
"If you're going to play in Deutsche Bank sub debt, then
Tier 2 is the way to play it," said Chris Telfer, portfolio
manager at ECM Asset Management.
"Syndicate will aim to manage and place the deal well to
ensure it's supported. Deutsche Bank can't afford to have this
deal perform poorly."
Investors expect that Deutsche will pay up in order to
ensure the success of the trade.
And in a reversal of fortunes, it is expected that Deutsche
will have to price the bonds wider than where Commerzbank sold a
Tier 2 earlier this year as the two banks' trajectories go in
opposite directions.
"It will have to come with a sufficient premium to account
for the negative headlines in January around their ADI buffer,
AT1 coupons and equity volatility - and price wider than
Commerzbank," Telfer added.
"The market has lingering worries around the credit so we
would expect them to pay a premium for that."
Commerzbank's 1bn 4% March 2026s, rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB, were
quoted at 304bp over mid-swaps on Friday, according to Tradeweb,
almost 40bp tighter than the 340bp over mid-swaps at which they
were priced in mid-March.
In contrast, Deutsche's 1.25bn 2.75% February 2025 notes,
which were priced at 210bp over mid-swaps in February 2015 (and
hit a wide of 541bp over mid-swaps in the middle of February
this year), were quoted at 347bp over on Friday. The bonds are
expected to carry a lower S&P rating than Commerzbank's paper as
well at Ba1/BB+/BBB+.
Expectations are that the bank will have to offer a chunky
premium - possibly as much as 40bp - over where its outstanding
is trading.
RIDING THE ECB WAVE
The transaction will add to the 10.76bn-equivalent raised
by European banks in subordinated debt in recent weeks, far
exceeding the 3bn raised before the ECB said it would expand
its quantitative easing programme from 60bn to 80bn a month
and add corporate bonds to the list of eligible purchases.
"The ECB programme has lifted sentiment, which has helped
banks to issue subordinated debt," said Nicolas Trindade, senior
credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers.
"While bank spreads have not rallied as much as corporate
spreads, they have benefited from the positive sentiment in the
market."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies)