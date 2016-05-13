* Deutsche reenters sub and US dollar markets after AT1
meltdown
* Bank pays up to appease investors
By Alice Gledhill and Will Caiger-Smith
LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank this week proved to the
world it had access to two key funding markets, although the
eye-watering spreads it had to pay suggest the bank has not
fully regained the confidence of investors.
A 750m 4.5% 10-year Tier 2 bullet issue was a huge step
forward for a bank, whose Additional Tier 1 securities led a
savage sell-off in bank capital bonds earlier this year.
The deal was priced just three days after a US$3.6bn senior
trade demonstrated the bank's access to the world's deepest bond
market.
Many market participants viewed the Tier 2 trade as a
stepping stone in Deutsche's eventual return to the Additional
Tier 1 market, even though a comeback is still likely to be some
way off.
Both trades came at a high price for the bank, however,
highlighting the toll that recent volatility has taken on its
funding costs as it struggles through an epic restructuring.
The Tier 2 bond (rated Ba1/BB+/BBB+) offering was the most
expensive ever issued by the bank in euros on a spread basis, at
400bp over mid-swaps.
This was almost double what it paid for its last euro Tier 2
sale early last year and not far from the 469.8bp equivalent
spread it paid for a 1.75bn Additional Tier 1 in 2014, callable
in April 2022.
It was also 60bp wider than where German peer Commerzbank
issued a 1bn 10-year Tier 2 bullet (rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB) in
March.
"They're a bit like ships passing in the night, and have
converged and diverged in the last six to nine months," said
Robert Montague, senior investment analyst at ECM Asset
Management.
CAREFULLY DOES IT
But solid execution and a strong performance trumped the
need to shave off every last basis point.
"The deal was more about demonstrating market access than a
compelling need for Tier 2 capital. It was part of the overall
strategy to re-engage with our fixed-income investor base," said
Jonathan Blake, head of issuance at Deutsche.
It drew 1.7bn in orders but leads did not tighten initial
price talk of 400bp area. It was bid almost 4bp tighter on
Friday according to Tradeweb.
"It's not as encouraging as I would have hoped given the
generous absolute spread and coupon. But it's a difficult story.
They've done the right thing and didn't try to oversize it or
squeeze on price," said a banker away from the deal.
ARM TWISTING
Deutsche has been gradually moving down the capital
structure as it returns to the bond markets, initially testing
the waters with euro covered and senior unsecured bonds in
March.
"Issuers, regardless of what the market has thrown at them,
have to get on with getting their capital structures in shape,"
said Roberto Henriques, European credit analyst at JP Morgan.
The issuer also adopted a cautious strategy in the US dollar
market, offering 40bp-50bp premiums across the deal's three
tranches in recognition of the trade's importance - but
repricing its curve in the process as investors switched out of
old bonds into the new issue. Its outstanding 3.125% January
2021s pulled 25bp wider before tightening 3bp-4bp on Tuesday.
Investors placed US$6.7bn of orders but some were still
reluctant to take the plunge. Leads only pulled in pricing by
12.5bp from initial thoughts.
"There is just not enough spread you could put on it for the
uncertainty in the story," said Bill Hines, investment-grade
trader at Aberdeen Asset Management in New York.
The three-year fixed and floating notes were priced
respectively at Treasuries plus 200bp and Libor plus 191bp,
while the fives came at Treasuries plus 225bp. The Baa1/BBB+/A-
rated bonds were seen 12bp-13bp tighter the next day.
ON TRACK
Peter Diamond, Deutsche's head of FIG flow for Western
Europe, underlined the importance of re-establishing market
access to meet the bank's 35bn (US$39.8bn) yearly funding
target.
"We are on target, but you have to have access to all the
markets to achieve that," he said.
Deutsche's US dollar senior unsecured curve is now trading
where it should be following February's senior debt buyback,
added Diamond.
"The repricing is to us an unwind of the technicals that
were inherent in those bonds," he said. "It's now a fairer
reflection of the US market."
The bank does not need to raise further Tier 2 debt this
year, according to a spokesman.
CFO Marcus Schenck confirmed on a recent analyst call that
AT1 securities remained part of the bank's capital and funding
toolkit despite CEO John Cryan publicly decrying them as a "bad
product".
But the bank could "easily wait more than a year or so"
before issuing, Schenck added.
Deutsche was sole bookrunner on the Tier 2 trade, with Banca
IMI, ING, Natixis and Standard Chartered as joint leads.
Deutsche was sole lead on the US dollar senior transaction.
