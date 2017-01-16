(Adds quotes, detail, backgroun)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is turning the page on a turbulent 2016 with its first senior unsecured euro benchmark for more than nine months, just weeks after agreeing a US$7.2bn penalty over the mis-selling of US mortgage debt.

The 1.5bn five-year (Baa2/BBB+/A-) will price at mid-swaps plus 150bp, the tight end of 155bp area (+/-5bp, wpir) guidance, on a book last heard at over 3.25bn. Initial price thoughts were 165bp area.

Deutsche Bank was under intense scrutiny throughout 2016, and at one stage was forced to reassure markets that its liquidity position remained healthy. It went so far as to launch a buyback of senior bonds in a show of strength at the height of February's sell-off in bank debt.

The bank was back in the spotlight in September when the US Department of Justice proposed a US$14bn fine to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities, prompting a fresh sell-off in its debt.

The bank is now hoping to draw a line under the settlement, agreed in late December.

"It was important to revisit the market, and start the funding year," said a banker close to the trade. The German lender, expected to spell out more of its future strategy in the coming months, has a 25bn target for 2017. "It's gone exactly as well as we could have hoped for."

The bank has been more active in the Yankee senior market, pricing a US$3bn bond in October via a club deal at a lofty premium to its outstanding debt, a move that some said smacked of desperation.

Deutsche's finance chief said on Friday that it plans to put its home German market and corporate customers at the centre of its revised strategy.

Market participants on Monday warned of lingering scepticism towards the credit, despite the more than 200 accounts in the book.

"The DoJ settlement clearly removes a short-term overhang, but doesn't change the longer-term issues around insufficient capital and broken business model - [there's] better relative value elsewhere," said one investor.

But another member of the buyside spoke of increasing optimism around the credit.

"I thought the secondary had taken back the widening, so didn't see a way to play anymore, but this new deal with a decent new issue premium will likely go down well," he said.

"Most people were underweight German risk into year-end."

Bankers said the premium was around 20bp at the final level although the two investors saw it around 10bp to 15bp.

A Deutsche 1.5bn Mar 2019 bond was bid as wide as 266bp over swaps in late September, having priced at 110bp last March, but rallied hard last month to the high 70s. It was bid around 94bp at Monday's open. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)