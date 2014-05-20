BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has fixed the final terms on its triple-tranche Additional Tier 1 bond having attracted orders in excess of 25bn-equivalent, according to a lead manager.
Germany's largest bank will price a 1.75bn perpetual non-call eight-year at 6%, a US$1.25bn perpetual non-call six-year at 6.25%, and a £650m perpetual non-call 12-year at 7.125%, the tight end of revised guidance set on Tuesday morning.
There are over 1000 orders in the book, according to a source. The transaction will be priced later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
