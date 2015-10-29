LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is planning to issue up
to 4bn of Additional Tier 1 bonds as it seeks to meet a new and
more stringent leverage ratio target.
As part of its Strategy 2020 plan, the bank said on Thursday
it was targeting a leverage ratio of at least 5% by 2020 and a
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of at least 12.5% from the end of
2018.
The bank's plans to tap the CoCo market should help dispel
investor fears that, because of the massive write-down it
unveiled in early October, it could cancel coupons on its
outstanding Additional Tier 1 debt.
As well as reopening its Additional Tier 1 programme, the
bank said it would suspend dividend payments for 2015 and 2016
and reduce risk weighted assets by around 90bn by 2018.
"We see the cut of dividend as supportive for AT1 coupon
payment," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note on Thursday.
In Thursday's presentation, Deutsche Bank said a further
3bn-4bn of Additional Tier 1 issuance would support the
leverage ratio. A year ago the bank completed a 5bn CoCo
programme in a bid to increase its leverage ratio from 2.4% at
the start of 2014 to 3.5% by the end of 2015.
While coupon payments appear safe for now, the prospects of
more supply weighed on Deutsche's outstanding Additional Tier 1
paper on Thursday. A 1.75bn perpetual callable 2022 was
yielding 6.98%, up from the 6.93% at the open, according to
Tradeweb prices.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)