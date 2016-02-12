LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank announced a tender to
buy back 3bn of euro and US$2bn of dollar-denominated senior
unsecured debt, some of it sold just weeks ago.
The announcement confirmed a Financial Times report this
week that the bank was considering buying back up to 50bn of
its senior bonds outstanding.
The move comes after S&P downgraded Deutsche's Tier 1 debt
one notch to B+ from BB- on Thursday evening.
Deutsche Bank has suffered through a tumultuous few weeks,
with its stock plunging to multi-year lows and its contingent
capital in particular coming under pressure.
Investors have openly questioned whether the bank would be
able to continue paying distributions, and S&P cited the issue
when announcing its downgrade late on Thursday.
The rating agency noted the bank's reduced Available
Distributable Items under German accounting rules, which could
affect its capacity to pay interest on Tier 1 and perp Tier 2.
Bankers' early assessment of the impact of the US$5bn
buyback was that it would have only a negligible impact on
Deutsche Bank's core equity position of between 3.5bp and 7bp -
not including any unwinding of swap positions.
The bank's contingent capital actually rallied on Friday in
the wake of the downgrade when the financial sector caught a bid
after Commerzbank unveiled a return to profit in Q4.
The yield on the 6% euro perps callable in 2022 hit an
intraday wide on Thursday of 14% before bouncing back to 12.86%.
Moody's and Fitch still rate Deutsche's Tier 1 as Double B risk
- Ba3/BB.
S&P said Deutsche's ADIs under German accounting fell to
1bn for the year ending 2015 from 2.9bn in the previous year.
Under its criteria a one-notch downgrade is typical if it
believes a regulator might curtail interest payments - even if
non-ADI reserves are available.
S&P left all its other senior issuer and standalone ratings
unchanged, and said that it expected that Deutsche would have
sufficient ADIs to pay interest.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Marc Carnegie)