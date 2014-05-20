BRIEF-TBC says investor FMO exits firm via stake sale
* Notified by Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. that it has sold remaining holding in TBC Plc on 22 March
FRANKFURT May 20 Deutsche Bank has sold 3.5 billion euros ($4.80 billion) of its first-ever Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, a multi-currency benchmark deal intended to address concerns about its capital reserves.
Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday it placed a 1.75 billion euro tranche with a coupon of 6 percent, a $1.25 billion tranche with a coupon of 6.25 percent and a 650 million pound tranche with a coupon of 7.125 percent.
Deutsche Bank had been deluged with a demand equivalent to more than 25 billion euros and had over 1000 orders in its order book, sources familiar with the transaction said.
Aiming to satisfy new regulations for European banks in the wake of the global financial crisis, Deutsche plans to raise a total of up to 5 billion euros in deeply subordinated bonds to shore up its balance sheet.
($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
MOSCOW, March 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he would nominate central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina for a new term.
* Says it or unit plan debt financing worth up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.41 million)