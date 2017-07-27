FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Deutsche Bank to recover $47 mln in bonuses from former execs -sources
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 27, 2017 / 8:01 AM / in a day

Deutsche Bank to recover $47 mln in bonuses from former execs -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - One current and ten former Deutsche Bank executives have agreed to waive just under 40 million euros ($47 million)in bonuses, people close to the matter said on Thursday.

The deal between the former top managers including ex-CEOs Josef Ackermann and Anshu Jain, as well as current Chief Risk Officer Stuart Lewis is expected to be announced shortly, they added.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

In May, supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting that the board and two committees were discussing the need for personal and collective responsibility for past misconduct. ($1 = 0.8532 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Framke and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Vicoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.