BERLIN Feb 5 Deutsche Bank is
planning to cut the amount awarded in bonuses this year and
freeze the pay of staff not on its in-house collective labour
agreement, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on
Thursday.
The cuts to bonuses will be dependent on business area, the
paper reported, citing informed sources, adding the pay freeze
would affect around half of Deutsche Bank's staff in Germany.
"The anger over the lower bonuses and the new pay freeze is
widespread," Sueddeutsche cited an employee representative as
saying.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank, was not immediately
available for comment. It told Sueddeutsche details of its pay
report would be published in March.
Last month, it said legal costs would weigh on its results
well into 2015.
