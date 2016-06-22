FRANKFURT, June 22 Deutsche Bank has
struck a deal with its German works council over closing about a
quarter of branches in its home market, several people familiar
with the matter said.
Germany's flagship lender has embarked on a deep strategic
overhaul and cost-cutting programme, announcing in 2015 that it
would cut 9,000 staff, 4,000 of which in Germany.
The bulk of these job cuts will be related to shutting down
about 200 of its 723 branches in Germany, the people said,
adding that the details on the cuts may be announced as early as
Thursday.
While Deutsche Bank is thinning out its network within large
cities, it is stopping short of a broad pull-back from smaller
towns, people familiar with the matter said.
Last month, Chief Executive John Cryan said that the bank
had made good progress in talks with the German works council.
"It's taken an awful long time to get to agreement. And
we're still not quite there yet, but I am pretty confident that
within the next month or two, we'll have an agreement," he said
at the time.
In other European countries, mainly Spain and Poland,
Deutsche Bank has closed about 40 retail branches.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Andreas Kröner and Alexander
Hübner; Editing by Ludwig Burger)