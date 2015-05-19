* Ex-regulator Sants to lead review of UK competitiveness
By Thomas Atkins and Anjuli Davies
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 19 Deutsche Bank is
considering cutting its UK operations should the country pull
out of the European Union and an industry lobby group said
several other banks are mothballing investments until the
outcome of Britain's EU referendum is known.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate
Britain's relationship with the EU and then hold a vote by the
end of 2017 on whether to stay in the bloc or leave.
Deutsche, the euro zone's second-largest bank by
assets, has almost 9,000 staff in Britain. It has formed a
working group to consider moving some operations to Germany or
elsewhere in the euro zone in case of a "Brexit", a spokeswoman
for the bank said.
It is not the only one to rethink operations, according to
the British Bankers' Association, with many banks also hurting
from a UK bank levy that applies a tax on assets of their UK
businesses and which was increased for an eighth time in March.
"Some banks have recently moved operations and jobs out of
the UK due to punitive hikes in bank taxes. Other banks have
deferred decisions about whether to invest in Britain until
after the referendum," said BBA Chief Executive Anthony Browne.
Industry sources said yet more banks from Europe, the United
States and Asia are stepping up their contingency planning,
which could include moving more of their trading operations,
such as repo desks, to Dublin or elsewhere.
The BBA has commissioned former financial regulator Sir
Hector Sants to review Britain's competitiveness on behalf of
the industry and report recommendations to the government in the
autumn.
Many international banks use the UK to gain access to the
single market and as a base from which to sell financial
products and services across the region. The threat of Britain
leaving the EU could prompt them to rethink that structure.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Morgan Stanley said they had not made any formal contingency
plans for an EU departure but industry sources said banks were
almost certainly considering the implications of 'Brexit'
privately.
"I'd be amazed if every bank doesn't at least have a working
paper discussion on it as it would simply be remiss not to,"
said one senior banker who sits on a committee overseeing
aspects of the bank's domicile, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"However, I'm not sure its really just a 'Brexit' issue. UK
banking regulation is onerous, it's more about cost efficiency,
capital efficiency, the UK bank tax - people are confusing
issues."
LONDON
Britain has built up its position as one of the world's
leading financial services centres since the late 1970s when an
era of light-touch regulation turned London's City financial
district, and rival hub Canary Wharf, into 24-hour marketplaces
strategically located between Asia and America.
International banks have continued to flock to London
despite a string of setbacks, including Black Wednesday, opting
out of the euro and the global financial crash, and the UK
capital has seen off challenges from Frankfurt and Paris to be
seen as Europe's pre-eminent venue for financial services.
But that status now looks in jeopardy.
"It's in London's interest to keep us here. Our people like
living here. There's good infrastructure, good schools, good
laws. It's good for the economy and subsidiary businesses to
have the financial sector in London," said another senior banker
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"There are obvious reasons why we think it's good that
Britain stays in the EU. The idea you can finance Europe from a
country that's not in Europe seems to us a stretch."
Deutsche Bank's working group - comprising strategy, risk,
UK management and research executives - will examine different
Brexit scenarios and their implications for the bank's large
business in Britain, the spokeswoman said.
"Banks will be looking for sure at all the different
scenarios, from a trading, hedging, forex point of view," said a
third senior banker, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Banks have done similar contingency planning in the past,
the banker said, examining various locations such as Frankfurt,
Paris and Dublin but ultimately most concluded that moving was
not viable due to costs and the difficulty in servicing clients.
CLARITY
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has called on the
British government to provide clarity on how it will proceed
with the referendum.
Cameron is confident his plan to hold a European Union
membership referendum will ultimately give firms more certainty,
his spokesman said on Tuesday.
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint said that it would be an
advantage for Britain to stay in Europe.
"More stability and certainty is better for economic
progress, because people can make decisions if they can foresee
what the framework of policy is going to be," Flint told Reuters
last week.
Europe's largest bank is also reviewing whether it should
move its headquarters from London and has said it would make its
decision in a few months.
Other senior members of Europe's financial services industry
believe that Brussels could offer concessions to Britain to
reassure "want-away" banks and Cameron that he can secure a
'yes' vote.
"I think it is in the interests of Brussels and Germany to
be constructive with Britain. They know the EU is stronger with
Britain in it," Neil Dwane, Europe CIO, Equity, at
Frankfurt-based Allianz Global Investors, said.
