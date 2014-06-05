FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Bank on Thursday warned it faced sizeable potential fines stemming from a broad range of investigations that may make it hard for the bank to comply with regulatory capital minimum requirements.

The bank said in a prospectus published on Thursday as part of a rights issue that revenue in its largest division, the investment bank, so far had fallen during the second quarter of the year compared to one year earlier.

"The increasingly stringent regulatory environment to which Deutsche Bank is subject, coupled with substantial outflows in connection with litigation and enforcement matters, may make it difficult for Deutsche Bank to maintain its capital ratios at levels above those required by regulators or expected in the market," the bank said.

On the positive side, the bank said the pretax performance in its transaction banking unit and in its asset and wealth management unit were improving and that losses in its non-core rundown unit, a so-called bad bank, had narrowed in the second quarter. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins, Arno Schuetze, Kathrin Jones and Jonathan Gould)