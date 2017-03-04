FRANKFURT, March 4 Deutsche Bank's supervisory board will meet on Sunday to discuss plans for a potential capital increase of around 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Germany's biggest bank said on Friday it was also examining several strategic measures including an initial public offering of a minority stake in its asset management business as well as retaining its Postbank unit and integrating it into its other German retail business.

The meeting on Sunday is expected to take place around noon, the sources said.