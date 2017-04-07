BRIEF- Premier Investment to acquire property for 15 bln yen
* Says it plans to acquire Tokyo-based property for 15 billion yen
FRANKFURT, April 7 Deutsche Bank has completed an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) capital increase, giving it scope to make fresh investments as well as paying hefty legal penalties while keeping investor concerns about undercapitalisation at bay.
In the capital hike, its fourth since 2010 and previously described by Chief Executive John Cryan as a last resort, the lender sold 687.5 million shares for 11.65 euros per share, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.
Take-up was 98.9 per cent of the subscription rights. The remaining new shares that were not subscribed will be sold in the market. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Says it plans to acquire Tokyo-based property for 15 billion yen
By Nicole Pinto June 16 Philippine and Indonesian shares fell half a percent each on Friday, while other Southeast Asian stock markets edged up, largely shrugging off a rout in U.S. technology stocks. Overnight, the Nasdaq led losses on Wall Street with a drop of 0.5 percent, dragged down by shares including Apple and Alphabet that tumbled on bearish analysts' reports. The S&P 500 technology index also declined 0.5 percent. The broader S&P 500 index fell 0.2 percent
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv