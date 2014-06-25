FRANKFURT, June 25 Deutsche Bank on
Wednesday said it had successfully completed an 8.5 billion euro
($11.6 billion) capital increase aimed at fortifying its
regulatory ratios and paying for a restructuring.
"We have taken decisive steps to protect Deutsche Bank
against known capital challenges, sharpen our competitive edge,
and accelerate investments in growth in all our business
divisions," Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executives Juergen Fitschen
and Anshu Jain said in a statement.
The lion's share of the capital increase came from a public
offering with subscription rights at 22.50 per share, of which
99.1 percent were exercised, Deutsche Bank said.
The remaining new shares that were not subscribed will be
sold on the market, the lender said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)