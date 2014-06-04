China Jan-Feb fiscal spending up 17.4 pct yr/yr
BEIJING, March 15 China's fiscal spending increased 17.4 percent in the first two months of 2017 from the same period of last year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, June 4 Deutsche Bank delayed by at least one day plans to price around 6.3 billion euros ($8.6 billion) in new shares as part of a capital increase, market participants said.
The rights issue forms the lion's share of an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) capital hike announced by the bank in mid-May to strengthen its capital base and to see through a costly restructuring.
"It's a technical issue. It has nothing to do with demand," said one market participant.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.