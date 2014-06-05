BRIEF-Isentric announces collaboration agreement with Public Bank
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Bank priced its rights issue at 22.50 euros ($31.0) per share on Thursday, above expectations, raising more capital than initially anticipated to fortify its regulatory ratios and fund a restructuring.
The bank said it would issue 299.8 million new shares, offering five new shares for every 18 shares held by existing shareholders.
Proceeds from the issue would total 6.75 billion euros, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
* Vice finmin says needs time to watch mkts before taking action
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.