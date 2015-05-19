FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Bank will
tell shareholders it took quick action to address concerns in
2009 it may have been used by a group of traders to commit tax
fraud in the market for carbon emissions permits, a person close
to the matter said on Tuesday.
Germany's largest bank is braced for a stormy annual
shareholder meeting on Thursday, where management is expected to
face criticism it hasn't increased profitability or tightened
controls enough following a string of fines.
The bank has been dogged by the carbon trading scandal since
2009, when UK authorities notified it about suspicious "carousel
fraud" deals designed to generate tax refunds when no tax had
been paid.
Deutsche, however, is preparing to say it hired law firm
Slaughter and May to run an internal investigation once UK tax
authorities had alerted the bank, and that it took appropriate
action to tighten controls as a result of the probe, a person
familiar with the matter said.
These included raising standards on deals and clients and
ending business with some customers, the source said.
The bank has not previously said what actions it took in
response to the concerns, only that it was cooperating with
authorities in the probe.
Frankfurt prosecutors are investigating some 26 current or
former employees at Deutsche, including co-Chief Executive
Juergen Fitschen and finance chief Stefan Krause. Of those, 17
are being probed on suspicion of tax evasion, five for money
laundering and four for obstruction of justice.
Tax fraud cases rocked the EU Emissions Trading System in
2009 and 2010, and officials warned then that peripheral markets
such as power and gas could also become targets.
At least 14 people have been jailed in three countries so
far for their involvement in carbon trading VAT fraud. European
police agency Europol has estimated such crime has cost
taxpayers more than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in lost
revenue since 2008.
Past cases involved buyers importing contracts for CO2
emissions rights into one EU member state from another, free of
VAT. The buyers then did not sell them for use in that market
but onwards to an untraceable series of companies in an agreed
chain, which ultimately re-exported them, pocketing a rebate
from tax authorities.
Some EU states in 2011 adopted reverse charge procedures
that transfer liability for VAT administration to the buyer from
the seller.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins Additional reporting by Vera
Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)