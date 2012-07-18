LONDON, July 18 Deutsche Bank on Wednesday cut
its price outlook for European Union carbon permits in the third
quarter by around 13 percent, following a drop in prices and
uncertainty about an EU plan to curb a supply glut in the
market, the bank's analysts said.
In a research note, the bank said it expects EU carbon
prices for December delivery to trade in a range of
6-8 euros in the third quarter, down from its previous estimate
of 6-10 euros.
EU carbon prices fell around 11 percent to below 7 euros
early on Wednesday, before recovering somewhat, on news the
European Commission will not provide details about the number of
allowances that could be withheld from the oversupplied market
until September. (ID:nL6E8II36J)
"We will have to wait and see exactly what the Commission
says on 25 July, but with the market having sold off sharply
this morning ... we see further potential downside from current
levels," the Deutsche Bank analysts said.
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)