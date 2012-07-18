* Cuts avg Q3 EUA price outlook by 13 pct

* Keeps 2013-2020 price view unchanged

* Benchmark EUAs fall below 7 euros (Adds details, background)

LONDON, July 18 Deutsche Bank on Wednesday cut its average price outlook for European Union carbon permits in the third quarter by 13 percent, after a drop in prices and uncertainty about an EU plan to curb a supply glut in the market, the bank's analysts said.

In a research note, Deutsche Bank said it expects EU carbon prices for December delivery to trade in a range of 6-8 euros ($7.33-9.77) in the third quarter, down from its previous estimate of 6-10 euros. This is well below levels needed to spur low-carbon investment.

EU carbon prices fell around 11 percent to below 7 euros early on Wednesday, before recovering somewhat, on news the European Commission will not provide details about the number of allowances that could be withheld from the oversupplied market until September.

The Commission will on July 25 debate a legal framework to revise the timetable for auctioning carbon allowances to bolster prices on the EU's weakened emissions trading scheme.

"We will have to wait and see exactly what the Commission says on 25 July but, with the market having sold off sharply this morning... we see further potential downside from current levels," the Deutsche Bank analysts said.

Carbon allowances have collapsed to record lows under the burden of surplus supply following recession.

Front-year EU allowances hit a record low of 5.99 euros in early April, but have since recovered due to expectations that EU regulators will soon propose to delay the sale of up to 1.2 billion carbon permits for several years to help bolster prices.

Still carbon prices are well below the upper 20 euros range they were trading back in 2008.

Deutsche Bank said it would keep its EU carbon pricing outlook for 2013-2020 unchanged "for the time being".

Earlier this month, a Reuters poll of analysts suggested EUA prices would average 11.46 euros over the 2013-2020 period, down 4 percent from the average in the June poll. ($1=0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey and Mike Nesbit)