* Synthetic structure sells risk on legacy assets, but keeps upside

* Tough capital treatment for resecuritisations challenges deals

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Jan 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has structured two new CDOs of ABS, instruments which were, in their pre-crisis form, closely associated with the causes of the financial crisis. The deals, one in euros and one in dollars, allow Deutsche to share the risk of up to EUR3.3bn and USD4.33bn of ABS with investors, once the deals are fully ramped.

Given the large proportion of CDOs in the underlying and the tiny issuance volumes in the asset class post-crisis, these portfolios are almost certainly legacy assets. A source close to the bank said the deals were done as part of Deutsche's normal securitisation operations - so in theory these could be separate from Deutsche's transfer of some of its legacy securitisation assets to an internal non-core unit.

CFO Stefan Krause announced in September that the EUR125bn sized non-core unit would be taking a securitization portfolio, plus monoline, legally and regulatory challenged investments, from Deutsche's investment bank, as well as the Deutsche Postbank structured credit portfolio.

Buying credit protection in synthetic CDO format, rather than selling the assets outright, should allow Deutsche to claim some capital relief on the portfolio (in return for annual coupons of 14.6% and 8% on the placed tranches), while keeping some upside.

The deals revolve for three years, meaning Deutsche can transfer-in assets that meet the criteria, before switching to transfer-out only.

CAPITAL CHALLENGE

Plenty of banks, including Deutsche with its CRAFT programme, have used similar synthetic risk-sharing securitisations to ease capital requirements on portfolios of vanilla assets. Deutsche's Loan Exposure Management Group has a rolling programme of corporate loan securitisations, issuing three risk transfer deals last year.

But securitising a book of ABS, let alone CDOs of ABS, has been much more challenging since the crisis, and not just because of investors' loss of confidence. Resecuritisations have been a particular target of regulators, and the structured finance industry has largely given up the attempt to defend them, focusing only on making sure regulatory rule-making does not spill over into unintended areas.

A structured credit specialist said resecuritisations typically consume roughly three times as much capital to hold as regular securitisations with the same rating. He said that the senior tranche, retained by Deutsche, was likely to bear a 20% risk weight.

STRUCTURES

The euro deal starts with a EUR1bn portfolio consisting of 27.2% corporate CDOs, 32.2% RMBS, 32.9% CMBS, and 7.6% CDOs of ABS, while the dollar issue begins with a USD527m pool and breaks down into 11.1% corporate CDOs, 23.3% RMBS, 36% CMBS, 8.5% ABS, and 21.1% CDOs of ABS. The presence of CDOs of ABS in the underlying mean these deals can be considered CDO-squared.

The two deals' credit risk is transferred via a funded CDS contract, covering the mezzanine risk of the portfolio. In the euro deal, Deutsche Bank bears the first 65.9% of losses, with the protection seller covering the next 5.5%, split into a 5% class C and 0.5% class B - EUR50m and EUR5m.

Class C pays one month Euribor +14.6% and class B pays ONE month Euribor +8%. Deutsche retains the remaining senior risk. The structure of the US deal is similar, but Deutsche's first loss piece finishes at 54.5%, with the protection seller covering the next 12.3% in a USD65m class C, and 1.2% in a USD6.5m class B, returning the same margin as in the euro deal.

First-loss pieces in corporate loan capital relief deals are typically 0.5% or 1% rather than the 50-70% seen in the Deutsche ABS-backed trades, but one structured credit specialist pointed out that when fully ramped, the credit protection will attach at 19.79% in the euro deal and 6% in the US deal.

Standard Chartered's Oryza CLO, for example, which sells the risk on a portfolio of largely Asian loans, attaches at 1%, detaches at 8%, with the placed tranche paying 3 month Libor +14% for the credit protection.

Standard & Poor's rates the two class C tranches in the Deutsche Bank deal BBB and the two class B tranches A. Protection on these tranches is provided in funded format, while the retained CDS on classes A and D is unfunded. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers)