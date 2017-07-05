FRANKFURT, July 5 Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said he has no plans to step down from the helm of Germany's biggest lender, he told German weekly Die Zeit in an interview.

"You can be sure: I have no plans to go elsewhere, not for a long time," he told the paper when asked whether the appointment of Christian Sewing and Markus Schenck as co-deputy CEOs earlier this year was meant to lay the groundwork for succession plans.

He also said that he did not expect Deutsche Bank to post a loss this year. Analysts on average see Deutsche Bank posting a 2017 net profit of 2.29 billion euros ($2.59 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)