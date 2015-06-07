BRIEF-Routemaster acquires royalty portfolio interests
* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares
FRANKFURT, June 7 Deutsche Bank co-chief executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain are planning to resign, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The joint resignations are expected to be announced as soon as Sunday, the Wall Street Journal said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)
* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
* Cogeco Inc qtrly revenue increased by $8.0 million, or 1.4%, to reach $586.4 million