FRANKFURT Aug 31 Europe needs to see more banking mergers for the sector to be in position to become more profitable, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said on Wednesday, amid a report Germany's biggest lender had looked at No. 2 player Commerzbank.

Europe's efforts to create a banking union and unify its capital markets will help to end scattered regionalism among banks, Cryan said at a banking conference.

"We need more mergers, at a national level, but even also across national borders," Cryan said.

Commerzbank rose around 4 percent, making it the top gainer in the STOXX 600, after Germany's Manager Magazin reported in its online edition that Deutsche Bank had in the past considered the idea of a merger with Commerzbank. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)