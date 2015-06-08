LONDON, June 8 Deutsche Bank's two
chief executives had approached the supervisory board with their
decision to resign, the board head said on Monday in a memo
aimed at reassuring staff concerned about the sudden change of
helm at the lender.
The departures of co-CEOs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen
and their surprise replacement with John Cryan sent shares in
Germany's largest lender up 8 percent on Monday as investors
judged the Briton a more credible contender than his departing
predecessors to implement a five-year strategic plan designed to
revive the bank's fortunes.
"Juergen and Anshu approached me with their decision because
they felt that with Strategy 2020 in place, now is the right
time for a new leader to see through its delivery over the next
five years," supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner told
staff in a memo seen by Reuters.
Achleitner stressed that incoming CEO Cryan was a seasoned
professional, a German-speaker, and that he was not associated
with any of the activities that has seen Deutsche become the
target of heavy fines and burdensome investigations.
"He brings an external perspective but is deeply familiar
with Deutsche Bank; he has experience in our industry but is
unassociated with legacy matters," Achleitner wrote.
Achleitner moved to head off criticism by praising their
decision to step down early as an impressive demonstration of
putting the company's interests ahead of their own.
"Any criticism levelled at their leadership cannot be
allowed to overshadow their substantial, decades-long
contributions to our bank," he said.
