FRANKFURT Dec 7 German financial watchdog Bafin
has found that Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu
Jain was neither aware nor part of possible attempts at the
German lender to manipulate interest rates, German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported.
After a two-year investigation, Bafin concluded there was no
evidence the bank's board members participated in or knew about
any possible interest rate manipulation efforts, the German
business daily said, citing unnamed financial sources.
Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment on the report.
Investigations into the possible abuse of reference rates
such as the London interbank offered rate (Libor) or foreign
exchange fixings have dogged banks since a post-financial crisis
regulatory backlash against the sector.
Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating with regulators and
conducting its own probe into the possible manipulation of
Libor, a benchmark against which some $450 trillion of financial
products from derivatives to home loans are priced worldwide.
The lender has paid at least 5.6 billion euros ($6.9
billion) in the past two years in fines and settlements and
expects to pay around 3 billion euros more this year.
($1 = 0.8145 euro)
