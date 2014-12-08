* Bafin finds no evidence of organised misconduct -source
By Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 German financial watchdog Bafin
has found no indication that Deutsche Bank co-Chief
Executive Anshu Jain was aware or part of possible attempts at
the German lender to manipulate interest rates, a source
familiar with Bafin's probe said.
After a two-year investigation, Bafin has no information
that the bank's board members participated in or knew about any
possible interest rate manipulation efforts.
"There is no evidence of organised misconduct," the source
told Reuters, adding that Bafin's report was expected to be
finished in early 2015.
German business daily Handelsblatt reported late on Sunday
that Jain had been cleared, citing unnamed financial sources.
Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment.
Investigations into the possible abuse of reference rates
such as the London interbank offered rate (Libor) or foreign
exchange fixings have dogged banks since a post-financial crisis
regulatory backlash against the sector.
Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating with regulators and
conducting its own probe into the possible manipulation of
Libor, a benchmark against which some $450 trillion of financial
products from derivatives to home loans are priced worldwide.
The lender has paid at least 5.6 billion euros ($6.9
billion) in the past two years in fines and settlements and
expects to pay around 3 billion euros more this year.
($1 = 0.8145 euro)
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz, writing by Jonathan
Gould, editing by; Alexander Ratz and David Evans)