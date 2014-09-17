NEW YORK, Sept 17 Deutsche Bank has
sold its global base metals trading book to Citigroup Inc,
the U.S. bank's latest move to expand its commodities trading
business, according to a report by SparkSpread.
The deal is the second by Citi since Germany's largest bank
and one of the biggest financial players in commodities said it
would stop trading energy, agriculture, base metals, coal and
iron ore. It has retained its precious metals desk.
Citi also bought Deutsche's U.S. power trading book in July.
Officials at Deutsche and Citi declined comment, the report
said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Brown)