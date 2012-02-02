FRANKFURT Feb 2 Deutsche Bank investment banking chief Anshu Jain said the bank would not have to pay over the odds to attract top talent due to pressure on the financial services industry where some competitors have had to slash jobs and remuneration.

"We have set what we believe is the right annual (2011)compensation for the investment bank," Jain said on Thursday, adding, "This is in line with being able to stay competitive to attract and retain the best talent."

Jain said he did not need to overpay to win market share, given a trend of further contraction of the financial services sector. "Market share gains will come naturally. We don't have to do anything particularly unusual to achieve that", he said.

Compensation consultants estimate that across the industry banker bonuses for 2011 fell about 30 percent. Banks have been under pressure from politicians to keep a check on pay after the financial crisis.

At Deutsche Bank's investment banking unit total pay was down 15 percent on 2010 levels at just over 5 billion euros, a steeper drop than the 12 percent fall in net revenues.

The group's bonus pool shrank by 17 percent, CEO Josef Ackermann said. Deutsche reported fourth quarter results on Thursday.

The bank reined in pay in the investment banking division in the second half of 2011, with compensation set aside tailing off sharply in the fourth quarter, when it was down by more than 40 percent on a year earlier.

"The compensation for the investment bank is down very significantly and a very high percentage of that will be deferred as should be the case," Jain said.

Average pay at Deutsche's investment bank was still higher than at most rivals, however, once again topping pay levels Goldman Sachs, where overall pay was down 21 percent.

Average compensation for Deutsche investment bankers was 332,785 euros in 2011, down 12 percent on 2010 levels.

While the total headcount at group level shrank by 1 percent to 100,996, compensation per head actually rose by more than 4 percent.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor, Arno Schuetze and Sarah White. Editing by Jane Merriman)