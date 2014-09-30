FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Deutsche Bank will withhold some unpaid performance-related compensation from 2011 for some current and former executives, daily newspaper Handelsblatt said in an emailed summary of an article, citing unnamed financial sources.

Some of the variable compensation from the year 2011 has yet to be paid out and will remain frozen until the bank's supervisory board led by Paul Achleitner can estimate the legal and reputational risks for that year, the newspaper said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The newspaper said the remaining amount was below 18 million euros ($23 million).

It said current co-Chief Executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause and retail and commercial banking chief Rainer Neske would be affected.

Germany's flagship bank has made it a top goal this year to resolve a long list of legal liabilities, but new cases are emerging as old ones get resolved.

It has paid around 5 billion euros in the past two years in fines and settlements. (1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)