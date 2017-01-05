BRIEF-Commercewest Bank Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
FRANKFURT Jan 5 Deutsche Bank has named Philippe Vollot as its new head of fighting financial crime, it said, replacing Peter Hazlewood who is leaving the post after just six months.
Vollot, previously the lender's Chief Operating Officer for regulation, compliance and anti-financial crime, has been with Germany's biggest bank for more than 13 years, the bank said on Thursday in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Deutsche Bank wants to raise the number of staff in anti-financial crime operations by around 50 percent this year to more than 1,150 people, it said.
Germany's biggest bank is seeking to settle money-laundering allegations in Russia, faces further investigations into alleged U.S. sanction breaches in Iran and elsewhere, and into suspected manipulation of foreign exchange rates.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner. Writing by Andreas Cremer.)
Jan 24 President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a congressional panel on Tuesday that he does not support the privatization of Medicare and defended his ethics record.
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.