LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - A former top banker at Deutsche Bank
in Asia is suing the German bank in London for unfair dismissal.
Venky Vishwanathan's case is due to be heard at the Central
London employment tribunal on September 28, according to court
documents released on Wednesday. It is only scheduled for one
day, indicating it is a preliminary hearing about his claim.
Vishwanathan was co-head of corporate finance for Asia and
head of capital markets and treasury solutions for Asia, based
in Singapore, until he was put on leave in May 2015. Deutsche
Bank declined to say at the time why he was put on leave.
The bank declined to comment on Wednesday.
Vishwanathan did not immediately respond to a request for
comment via LinkedIn.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)