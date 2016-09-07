LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - A former top banker at Deutsche Bank in Asia is suing the German bank in London for unfair dismissal.

Venky Vishwanathan's case is due to be heard at the Central London employment tribunal on September 28, according to court documents released on Wednesday. It is only scheduled for one day, indicating it is a preliminary hearing about his claim.

Vishwanathan was co-head of corporate finance for Asia and head of capital markets and treasury solutions for Asia, based in Singapore, until he was put on leave in May 2015. Deutsche Bank declined to say at the time why he was put on leave.

The bank declined to comment on Wednesday.

Vishwanathan did not immediately respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn. (Reporting by Steve Slater)