FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) may implement a savings programme in 2012 that could trim 1-2 billion euros ($1,4 billion-$2.9 billion) per year in costs if the economy worsens in the coming months, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

This could imply job cuts, including in investment banking, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper said, citing high-level company and financial sources.

While the paper attributed the possible savings goal of 1-2 billion euros to financial sources, it cited high-level company sources as saying there has been no decision so far as to whether and by how much Germany's largest lender would need to cut costs.

If markets remain as fragile as they were in August and the economy worsens, the bank would have to review costs in October or November, the paper said.

"If revenue from securities and foreign exchange trading decline and there are hardly any IPOs in the pipeline and the economy wobbles, the situation is different," the paper quoted a company insider as saying.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman told Reuters that the bank aimed to increase its market share, declining to comment further. ($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)