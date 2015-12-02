* Better, cheaper data improves analysis of customer needs
* Deutsche, other banks see IT modernisation as priority
By Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, Dec 2 Deutsche Bank is
embarking on a major computer systems upgrade that will help it
to make greater use of so-called "big data" to provide a
detailed picture of how, when and where customers interact with
it, the bank's chief data officer said in an interview.
JP Rangaswami, who joined Deutsche Bank in January as its
first-ever chief data officer, said better and cheaper metadata
was allowing the bank to analyse previously inaccessible
information.
"We are able to see patterns that we could not see
beforehand, allowing us to gain insights we couldn't gain
before," Rangaswami told Reuters in an interview.
Upgrading the technical infrastructure Deutsche Bank needs
to get the most out of this data is a priority for Chief
Executive John Cryan. He is trying to improve the performance of
Germany's biggest bank, which is struggling to adapt to the
tougher climate for banks since the financial crisis.
Cryan, who unveiled a big overhaul at Deutsche on Oct. 29,
said at the time that imposing standards on Deutsche's IT
infrastructure was key to improving controls and reducing
overheads.
The CEO said in the October presentation that IT design had
occurred in silos with the application of little or no common
standards. "Our systems are disjointed, cumbersome and far too
often just plain incompatible."
Deutsche Bank is not alone with its IT troubles.
An annual global survey of more than 200 senior bankers
published last week by banking software firm Temenos
found that "IT Modernisation" was now top priority, displacing
earlier investment objectives such as regulation and customer
friendly mobile apps. IT modernisation ranked only fourth among
major priorities in the survey last year.
Royal Bank of Scotland, for example, had a computer
systems failure this year and HSBC had a major payments
glitch.
The shift towards technology as a priority shows the extent
of the challenge facing banks to modernise infrastructure to
analyse internal customer data and try to fend off competition
from new financial technology companies.
Rangaswami, who was chief scientist at Silicon Valley
marketing software giant Salesforce from 2010 until
2014, said the data would allow Deutsche to tailor services to
customers' needs and to identify bottlenecks and regional
implications faster and solve problems more quickly.
"Customers provide many signals directly through their
actions: when and how they log in, what products and services
are used, the time of day, the location and so on," he said.
"Our goal is to get to know customers directly rather than
going elsewhere," he said.
Banks' focus on "big data" to target customers with products
has caught the attention of regulators in the European Union.
This is partly because of privacy concerns raised by civil
liberties campaigners who also say data could be misused to
discriminate against certain sections of the
population.
Rangaswami said Deutsche Bank was also using "unstructured"
data gleaned from (customer) conversations, emails, complaints
or queries, to refine its services further.
He said a problem that a customer perceives and puts in the
subject line on a contact form, such as slowness of service, for
example, is often not the root cause.
"If you realise that problems always occur at 2:20 pm, the
material learning is saying: something at this time of the day
is affecting our services - let's look into it.
"Traditional approaches wouldn't necessarily capture that,
because they are trying to solve the problem as soon as possible
rather than seeing the bigger picture," he said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Jonathan Gould and Eric
Auchard. Editing by Jane Merriman)