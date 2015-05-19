FRANKFURT May 19 Postbank, the retail bank chain to be sold by Deutsche Bank next year, saw net profit rise 12 percent to 126 million euros ($142 million) in the first quarter, largely due to cost cuts, as revenue edged lower, the bank said on Tuesday.

Administrative costs fell to 649 million euros from 704 million in the year-earlier quarter, helping to compensate for an 18 percent decline in fee income, which fell to 218 million euros in the period. Net interest income, or earnings from lending, were flat in the quarter at 620 million euros.

Total revenue edged slightly lower, to 893 million euros versus 897 million euros one year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank plans to sell Postbank by re-listing it on the stock exchange by 2016 as part of a broad restructuring plan that will also see the group pare its investment banking activities.

Separately, German media reported that the Deutsche Bank management board member who oversees retail banking including Postbank, Rainer Neske, would resign after losing a debate over strategy.

