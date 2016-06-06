BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces major contract renewal
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 6 Deutsche Bank is ending plans to set up a new digital banking service in the United States, according to an internal memo from Chief Executive John Cryan.
Building such service would have required Germany's flagship lender to divert resources from the bank's core strategy, Cryan said in a letter to staff seen by Reuters.
Deutsche Bank is in the midst of a sweeping overhaul, which Cryan is now tweaking with his change of mind on the digital agenda.
In last year's management reshuffle, Deutsche Bank made former chief operating officer Henry Ritchotte responsible for digital strategy and at the time said it would spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) on digital initiatives over the next five years.
Cryan will now discuss new plans for Ritchotte's team, the memo said. "We are determined to implement several ideas generated by Henry and his team in our business divisions." ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.