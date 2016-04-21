FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 21 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is pushing ahead with plans for a flotation of the company's Arriva international passenger transport business and its Schenker logistics arm, people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

The state-owned group will select banks organising the Arriva initial public offering - the so-called global coordinators - in June, the sources said, with more banks to be added later during the year. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Markus Wacket; Editing by Madeline Chambers)