UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 21 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is pushing ahead with plans for a flotation of the company's Arriva international passenger transport business and its Schenker logistics arm, people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
The state-owned group will select banks organising the Arriva initial public offering - the so-called global coordinators - in June, the sources said, with more banks to be added later during the year. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Markus Wacket; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts