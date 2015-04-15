DUBAI, April 15 Deutsche Bank has
been fined $8.4 million by the regulator of Dubai's financial
free zone for what the watchdog described as "serious
contraventions".
"Those contraventions include misleading the Dubai Financial
Services Authority (DFSA), failures in Deutsche Bank DIFC's
(Dubai International Financial Centre) internal governance and
systems and controls and in its client take-on and anti-money
laundering processes," the DFSA said in a statement.
A statement from Deutsche Bank said that the lender had
"reviewed and subsequently upgraded" its systems for bringing on
clients and emphasised that the DFSA had found no evidence of
financial detriment to customers during its investigation.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)