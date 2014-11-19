FRANKFURT Nov 19 Deutsche Bank has
ended its 5 billion euro ($6.3 billion) debt-raising programme
following the sale of $1.5 billion in so-called Addition Tier 1
bonds and currently has no plans to issue more, a senior source
familiar with the issuance told Reuters.
The bank's leverage ratio will strengthen by 8 basis points
to around 3.3 percent due to the $1.5 billion issuance, the
source said.
Deutsche Bank aims to strengthen its leverage ratio from 2.4
percent at the start of 2014 to a target of 3.5 percent by the
end of 2015.
Tuesday's bond sale brings Deutsche Bank's total AT1
issuance this year to around 4.7 billion euros, slightly less
than the 5 billion announced earlier this year to help fortify
its regulatory ratios.
($1 = 0.7980 euro)
