BERLIN Jan 20 Deutsche Bank ranked top in the global fixed income market in 2014, ahead of Citigroup and Barclays, according to a survey by financial services data firm Greenwich Associates published on Tuesday.

The survey of more than 4,000 fixed income investors showed the German bank increased its market share by 10 basis points to 10.1 percent to rank top for the fifth year running, ahead of Citi on 9.6 percent and Barclays on 9.4 percent.

Deutsche said the survey showed gains in government bonds and investment grade corporate bonds, areas the bank has invested in last year, as well as growth in the market for U.S. clients.

Colin Fan, Deutsche co-head of corporate banking & securities, said the results confirmed the bank's realignment of its business was paying off with clients.

"We are focusing on areas where we can put our balance sheet to the best possible use and where clients need us most," he said in a statement in response to the survey.

The German bank decided last year not to follow Barclays in cutting back its investment bank.

But Deutsche's shares have lagged those of other major investment banks and it has fallen short of its profit targets.

Germany's largest lender began a strategic review earlier this month, saying it would examine its business lines and profit targets. The bank has not ruled out selling its Postbank-branded retail arm, which it bought in steps starting in 2008.

The Greenwich survey also ranked Citi and JP Morgan as top for best service to fixed-income investors. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson. Editing by Jane Merriman)