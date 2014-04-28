Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT, April 28 Deutsche Bank's global head of forex trading will leave in June, Germany's biggest lender said on Monday, confirming a report in Handelsblatt newspaper.
"Kevin Rodgers has made a personal decision to retire from the industry to pursue other ambitions including academia and music," a spokeswoman said.
Rodgers' departure comes as regulators in the United States, Britain, Europe and Asia are looking into whether traders at around 15 of the world's biggest banks colluded to use client order information improperly to influence the daily "fixes" seen as benchmark rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day market.
Deutsche Bank is the world's largest forex trading bank.
The spokeswoman said Rogers had informed the bank about his planned resignation at the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Erica Billingham)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.