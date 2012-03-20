SINGAPORE, March 20 Deutsche Bank plans to open
a new precious metals vault in London next year, seeking to cash
in on booming investor demand for physical gold and silver, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
In London, centre of the global bullion market, vault space
is running low even as the growth in exchange-traded funds
backed by physical precious metals has led to a steep rise in
demand for vaults.
A growing number of banks and logistics companies are
rushing to break into the market. Clients are looking to
diversify where they place their physical holdings of precious
metals, the paper quoted Raymond Key, Deutsche's global head of
metals trading, as saying.
The new vault will be built and managed by G4S, the
logistics company, the paper reported, citing Deutsche Bank.
While the bank only confirmed that the new facility would be
UK-based, industry executives said it would certainly be in
London or the vicinity, according to the report.
Barclays Capital said last year it will open a precious
metals vault in London this summer, while JPMorgan reopened its
old one in New York and built a new one in Singapore, another
indicator of the rising demand for vault space, the paper said.
U.S. logistics firm Brink's Co, which opened a vault
last year, is also considering adding another facility, the
paper said, citing a report by the London Bullion Market
Association last year.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)