Oct 19 Deutsche Bank AG erroneously
paid $6 billion to a U.S. hedge fund client after a junior
trader processed the wrong figure, the Financial Times reported.
The bank recovered the amount from the client the next day
and the incident was reported to the U.S. Federal Reserve, the
European Central Bank and the UK Financial Conduct Authority,
the newspaper reported.
The trade was processed by a junior member of the bank's
London-based forex sales team in June while his boss was on a
holiday, FT reported, citing two people familiar with the
matter. (on.ft.com/1jxYBiD)
The error occurred when the trader processed a gross figure
instead of a net value that resulted in the trade having "too
many zeroes", the newspaper said. Such mistakes are common but
of this size are rare, the FT reported two people familiar with
the matter as saying.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.
Germany's biggest bank is restructuring its business,
splitting its investment bank in two and parting ways with some
of its top bankers as the new chief executive, John Cryan, sets
out its most "fundamental" overhaul.
The bank reported a record pretax loss of 6 billion euros
($6.81 billion) in the third quarter and warned of a possible
dividend cut earlier this month.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)