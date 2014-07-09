BRIEF-Galliford Try confirms it approached Bovis and proposed all share merger
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis
LONDON, July 9 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the fund arm of lender Deutsche Bank, said on Wednesday it had appointed Randy Brown as its UK head and its global head of insurance and pension solutions.
The head of UK is a newly created role and follows a decision to make the country a region in its own right within DeAWM's corporate structure, it said in a statement.
Brown, who most recently served as DeAWM's Co-Chief Investment Officer alongside Asoka Woehrmann, will be based in London and lead all of DeAWM's business in the UK.
In addition, he will also lead the team that works with insurance companies and pension funds worldwide over a range of asset management issues.
About 450 of DeAWM's approximately 6,000 employees are based in the UK, it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)
SHANGHAI, March 13 China stocks posted their best gains in three weeks on Monday after a senior research official said over the weekend that the world's second-largest economy was on steadier footing.